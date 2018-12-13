Heavy snowfall cripples normal life in Chenab Valley

& Kashmir) [India], Dec 13 (ANI): Heavy snowfall lashed the entire Chenab Valley of Jammu province including the tourist hotspots like Patnitop, Sanasar, Batote and Bhaderwah throwing the daily life out of gear as it hampered the vehicular movement and disrupted power supply and telecommunication.

However, the season's first snowfall came as a delight to the locals and the tourists who flocked to the famous tourist places to experience the snowfall.

The people from Udhampur, Jammu, and Katra headed towards Patnitop soon after the rainfall. The tourists were seen enjoying horse ride and photography. Some of them were seen hiring snow boots and fur coats to fend off the bone-chilling cold.

However, the blanket of snow made the roads slippery due to which traffic on 55 Km Batote- Doda stretch of National Highway-44 (NH-44), 52 Km Ramban -Gool on NH244(NH1B) and other link roads were disrupted. (ANI)