Heavy snowfall expected in Kashmir from next week

[India], December 9 (ANI): The Kashmir Valley is bracing up for possible heavy snowfall from early next week.

The Met Department has said a western disturbance would affect the state from December 11.

Cold wave continued in the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir.

In Ladakh region, Leh was the coldest recorded place in the state. The mercury settled at -13 degrees Celsius. Kargil recorded a low of -8.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of -0.2 degree Celsius. Gulmarg, the famous ski-resort in north Kashmir, recorded a low of zero degrees Celsius.

The other famous resort of Pahalgam, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, registered a minimum temperature of -1.5 degrees Celsius. (ANI)