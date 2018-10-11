Heavy snowfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh

[India], Oct 11 (ANI): Few districts of Himachal Pradesh witnessed heavy snowfall and rains on Thursday affecting normal life.

The Chanshal peak in Shimla district, Bharmaur and Pangi in Chamba district, Rohtang in Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti district among others witnessed snowfall and rains.

Local administration has restricted vehicle movement beyond Gulaba barrier at Rohtang Pass and adjoining areas. Keylong, Stingri, Baralacha, Kunzum and Kaza areas in Lahaul-Spiti district received fresh snowfall till Thursday afternoon.

The Border Road Organisation has issued advisories not to visit the region. Meanwhile, Member of Parliament from Mandi Ram Swaroop Sharma was also stuck in Keylong region due to snowfall. He reached Manali with the help of BRO rescue team through the Rohtang tunnel. Between September 21 and September 24, over 5000 people got stuck in Lahaul-Spiti district and they were later rescued during an operation which went on for over five days. (ANI)