Heavy snowfall: Stranded locals, tourists rescued in Arunachal

[India], Mar. 13 (ANI): As much as 680 people, including tourists, who were stuck in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district due to heavy snowfall were rescued by the army on Monday.

There was more than two feet of snowfall due to which 320 vehicles were stuck in sub zero temperatures between Ahirgarh and Sela Pass of the district.

Three teams from the Baisakhi Brigade of Blazing Sword Division toiled for than seven hours till midnight at an altitude of more than 13,000 feet in order to rescue every single person stuck in the snowfall, according to army's official statement.

On March 18, 2017, a sudden heavy snowfall at this location had led to launch of a massive rescue effort by the army where a total of 127 civilians were rescued.(ANI)