Hegde's tweets shows lack of culture: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Hitting back at BJP leader Anant Kumar Hegde over a heated Twitter battle, Congress leader and Karnataka Chief Dinesh Gundu Rao said that Hegde's tweets show "the lack of culture".

He said, "It is very sad that he talks like this. It is a very sad reflection on the type of people who hold top positions in this government. He always uses provocative language. That is probably what his party asks him to do. But to stoop to such low levels and make personal remarks, it shows the lack of culture. It is demeaning not only of himself but also his office. I hope BJP leaders tell him and advise him to not speak like this."

Union Minister of State Anant Kumar Hegde on Sunday said that "if a Hindu girl is touched by a hand, then that hand should not exist." Addressing a gathering at Kodagu in Karnataka, Hegde said: "We have to rethink about priorities of our society. We shouldn’t think of caste. If a Hindu girl is touched by a hand, then that hand should not exist." (ANI)