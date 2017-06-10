Helicopter crashes in Badrinath, engineer dies

[India], June 10 (ANI): On Saturday morning, a helicopter, which was on its way from Badrinath to Haridwar with pilgrims crashed in Badrinath.

The helicopter had eight people on board - five passengers, two pilots and an engineer. An engineer was killed and two pilots suffered injuries, rest all five passengers were reportedly safe.

An official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in Delhi confirmed the news.

Chamoli Superintendent of Police Tripti Bhatt said the engineer, Vikram Lamba, was hit by the rotor blades. The police officer informed that the helicopter lost its balance while taking off due to insufficient air pressure and fell down.

The police officer further informed that,The Agusta 119 helicopter, belonged to Mumbai-based private operator Krestal Aviation, was on its way from Badrinath to Haridwar.