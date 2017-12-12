Helicopter services remain suspended at Vaishno Devi

[India], December 12 (ANI): Due to the bad weather conditions and fog around Trikuta Hills, the helicopter services to Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir remained suspended for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

The pilgrims, especially the elderly and handicapped, arriving at the base camp of Vaishno Devi shrine are facing difficulties due to the suspension.

Hundreds of pilgrims ares stuck at Katra and are waiting for the chopper service to resume.

The night temperature at most places in Kashmir division, including Ladakh, slashed last night.

Pir Panjal range in Rajouri and Srinagar continued to receive season's first snowfall, while the Mughal road and the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for traffic due to snowfall in the region. Meanwhile, Solang valley in Manali of Himachal Pradesh also received fresh snowfall. The Met Department had earlier said that a western disturbance would affect the state from December 11. (ANI)