Help us end IAS officers' 'strike': Sisodia to Baijal

[India], June 18 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia urged Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to help end the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers' strike in the national capital.

In a letter, Sisodia requested the Lt. Governor to attend the meeting between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the IAS officers' association.

"We have been sitting in your office's waiting room for the past seven days. We request you to put an end to the IAS Officer's strike and sign the ration delivery file. Since security and service come under you, we want that this meeting is held in your presence so that we can assure the officers everything within our power and yours," Sisodia said in the letter.

"Delhi's IAS officers have been on a strike since the past three months. But today, the officers have agreed to meet Kejriwal. They want to talk about their safety and security and we want the best security measures for our officers. We want this issue to be resolved as soon as possible so that work for Delhi people resumes," he added. Earlier in the day, Sisodia, who was on a week-long sit-in strike, was taken to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital from the Lt. Governor's office after his urine ketone level dropped. Sisodia, Kejriwal, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain along with Cabinet minister Gopal Rai had been camping in the Raj Niwas since June 11 demanding a direction to the IAS officers working in the Delhi administration to end their undeclared strike. (ANI)