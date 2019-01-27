Hema Malini gives appealing dance performances to earn votes for BJP, says MP Minister Sajjan Singh Verma  

[India], Jan 27 (ANI): Actor and politician Hema Malini gives appealing cultural performances on classical songs to earn votes for the BJP, said Madhya Pradesh’s Public Works and Environment Minister Sajjan Singh Verma on Sunday.

Minister Verma’s statement comes close on the heels of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya’s ‘chocolaty face’ controversial remark in the wake of Priyanka Gandhi’s appointment as Congress General Secretary.

“Congress doesn’t have any leader. That is why the party wants to contest the coming elections by banking on chocolaty faces. Somebody takes Kareena Kapoor’s name while others ask for Salman Khan. Now they have brought in Priyanka Gandhi,” Vijayvargiya said on Saturday.

Responding to Vijayvargiya’s statement, Verma said: “The BJP has no nice and attractive faces. People don’t even praise the faces that the BJP has. It has only one good face of Hema Malini, whom the party makes dance on the classical songs to woo voters. Thus, Hema gives appealing dance performances to earn votes for the party.” Slamming Vijayvargiya for his remarks on Priyanka, he said: “We humans are the creation of the God and people should praise each and every one. It is not Priyanka’s fault if God has made her pretty. BJP should praise beautiful faces. By using such words for Priyanka, Vijayvargiya has lost respect and even disgraced his own party.” After triggering a major political controversy by making ‘chocolaty face’ remark, Vijayvargiya on Sunday chose to offer a clarification that his much-hyped comment was directed towards Bollywood actors, and not against any political leader. “I would like to tell my friends in media that if there is such a statement, then they should cross check it. I used the term ‘chocolaty’ face for Bollywood actors. I did not use it for any political leader,” he said. Priyanka Gandhi will take charge of her responsibility as an AICC General Secretary from the first week of February. (ANI)