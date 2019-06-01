Hemkunt Sahib Gurudwara to reopen on June 1

[India] May 26 (ANI): Sri Hemkunt Sahib Gurudwara situated in the hilly district of Chamoli here is scheduled to reopen for pilgrims on June 1.

Indian Army teams have been deployed in the area to facilitate a hassle-free pilgrimage to those visiting the holy shrine.

The team, comprising Surya Bengal Sappers, have been engaged in clearing the 6-kilometre-long track to the shrine since May 1.

It is believed that the 10th Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh, had meditated at Hemkund in his previous birth. (ANI)