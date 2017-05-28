Here is a detailed itinerary of PM Modi's four-nation tour

[India], May 28 (ANI): With an aim to boost India's economic engagements and to invite more investments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be undertaking a four-nation tour from May 29, starting with Germany.

Here is a list of the Prime Minister's itinerary, starting with Germany.

• On May 29, Prime Minister Modi will begin his visit from Meseberg near Berlin, where he would have discussions of regional and global importance with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

• On May 30, Prime Minister Modi and Merkel will hold the fourth India-Germany Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC) to review the state of both nations' bilateral relationship.

• Both the leaders will also be interacting with top business leaders of both the countries to further strengthen their trade and investment ties. • Later, Prime Minister Modi will call on Germany President Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier. From May 30, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Spain. This would be the first visit of an Indian prime minister to Spain in almost three decades. Among the engagements include • Here, Prime Minister Modi will be calling on Spain King Felipe VI during this visit. • On May 31, the Prime Minister will meet President Mariano Rajoy to discuss ways to enhance bilateral engagement, especially in the economic sphere, and cooperation on international issues of common concern, particularly in combating terrorism. • The Prime Minister will also meet top CEOs of the Spanish industry and encourage them to partner with India in the 'Make in India' Initiative. From May 31 to June 2, Prime Minister will be visiting Russia for the 18th India-Russia Annual Summit at St. Petersburg. Both countries would also celebrate the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. • At the beginning of his visit, the Prime Minister will go to Piskarovskoye Cemetery to pay homage to those who perished during the siege of Leningrad. • On June 1, Prime Minister Modi will hold detailed discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin to take forward the dialogue from the last summit in Goa in October 2016. With a spotlight on economic ties, both leaders will be interacting with CEOs from both countries. • On June 2, the Prime Minister will be addressing the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) together with Putin. From June 2 to 3, the Prime Minister will be in Paris where he will hold official talks with the 39-year-old French President Emmanuel Macron. • Here, he will be discussing issues of mutual interest with a view to further strengthen India-France strategic ties. (ANI)