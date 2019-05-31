Here is the list of ministers and portfolios in Modi 2.0

Amit Shah, BJP national president, is the new Home Minister while Rajnath Singh has been moved to the South Bloc to head the Ministry of Defence.

Nirmala Sitharaman has been given the Ministry of Finance and Corporate Affairs.

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, on Friday, directed the allocation of portfolios among recently sworn-in ministers, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Smriti Irani, who defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the Nehru-Gandhi family bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, was made the Minister of Women and Child Development and was also given the charge of Ministry of Textiles, which she headed in the previous Modi government.

Here is the list of the council of ministers and their portfolios - Array Array 1. Faggansingh Kulaste - Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel. 2. Ashwini Kumar Choubey - Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 3. Arjun Ram Meghwal - Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises. 4. General (Retd.) V. K. Singh - Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. 5. Krishan Pal - Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. 6. Danve Raosaheb Dadarao - Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. 7. G Kishan Reddy - Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs. 8. Parshottam Rupala - Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. 9. Ramdas Athawale - Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. 10. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti - Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development. 11. Babul Supriyo - Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. 12. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan - Minister of State in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries. 13. Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao - Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development;Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications; andMinister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. 14. Anurag Singh Thakur - Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance andMinister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. 15. Angadi Suresh Channabasappa - Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways. 16. Nityanand Rai - Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs. 17. Rattan Lal Kataria - Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. 18. V Muraleedharan - Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. 19. Renuka Singh Saruta - Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. 20. Som Parkash - Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. 21. Rameswar Teli - Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries. 22. Pratap Chandra Sarangi - Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries. 23. Kailash Choudhary - Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. 24. Sushri Debasree Chaudhuri - Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development (ANI)