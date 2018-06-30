Here's how a 'supernatural feeling' made a cop help truck driver's family

[India], June 30 (ANI): Setting an example of humanity, Delhi's Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Aslam Khan has been lending a helping hand to a murdered truck driver's family, residing in Flora village in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector.

Khan was probing the case of the truck driver, named Maan Singh, who was murdered by a juvenile gang in the capital on the night of June 9 earlier this year.

"We received a call on June 9 that a truck driver has been murdered. The driver came to Delhi for the first time. He stepped down from the truck to ask for navigation. That's when few robbers fought with him as he had Rs 80,000. During the fight one of the robbers hit the driver with a knife and he died due to excessive bleeding," the police officer told ANI.

"Later, I inquired about the driver's family as I personally felt bad that a person came to Delhi for the first time and was murdered. I had a supernatural feeling about this case," she added. Khan said it was not an easy talk for her to get in touch with the truck driver's family. "After trying hard for several weeks, I finally had an interaction with Maan Singh's daughter Baljeet Kaur. Maan had two daughters (Baljeet and Jasmeet) and one son (Asmeet). Since February onwards, I have been sending them a part of my salary every month," Khan said. Baljeet said the family is thankful to officer Khan for helping them. "We are facing a lot of difficulties. Aslam ma'am was handling my father's case. When she heard about our family's problem, she immediately came to help us. We are thankful to her. I want to finish my studies soon and become a teacher," she said. (ANI)