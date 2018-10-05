Here's why President Putin was not given ceremonial reception

[India], Oct 5 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin, who left for Moscow on Friday after a two-day visit to India, was not accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan as Moscow had asked New Delhi to keep the visit "informal," according to sources.

As per sources, Russia requested to keep "the visit as informal as possible," hence India moved away from the protocol and didn't give a ceremonial reception to President Putin. This allowed the Russian President to spend maximum time on discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and delegation.

However, despite the Russian President's packed schedule, Prime Minister Modi hosted a dinner for him last night at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. Prime Minister Modi and President Putin also held a 3-hour one-to-one discussion on a range of subjects. Sources say that the move to make visit informal shows the level of comfort between the two leaders. According to sources, the two leaders discussed ways to boost bilateral trade. President Putin emphasised that India must look at civilian aircraft sector and also river craft industry of Russia to fulfil requirements of inland waterways. Prime Minister Modi, sources revealed, hoped that Russian markets should be more open to the Indian pharmaceuticals and IT sector. The two leaders also discussed rising prices of oil where the visiting dignitary stressed on how Russia is increasing its oil production. Putin even assured his country's support to India's manned mission to space. Prime Minister Modi also stressed that in the Defence sector, India and Russia should move beyond buyer-seller relationship to co-produce in line with 'Make in India' programme. Both leaders also discussed cross-border terrorism. It is learnt from sources that President Putin also discussed with Prime Minister Modi about how he implemented the Good and Services Tax in India, which Putin also plans to introduce in Russia. (ANI)