Hero of 26/11 Brigadier Govind Singh trains future defence officers

, (ANI): It is rightly said that once a soldier is always a soldier as has been proved by retired Brigadier Govind Singh Sisodia.

A fierce officer who served in the army for 34 years and as a Black Cat Commando deployed during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Brigadier Sisodia has now begun a new challenging journey of motivating and training youngsters to become fearless few by joining the defence forces.

First Brigadier Sisodia started an institute at Delhi, which he ran successfully for a couple of years before moving to Dehradun in 2016.

Speaking to ANI, students at the National Defence Career Institute said that thanks to Brigadier Sisodia's teachings and motivation, they would not only become officers but would also become better human beings. "He not only explains but also personally gives a demonstration to us to tackle various physical obstacles and helps us to perform group tasks and individual obstacles. He also motivates and pushes us to the extreme so that we come out with flying colour," they added in unison. The veteran Black Cat Commando has also worked at the Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) as the head of physical security for over five years. He later joined the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a security consultant and worked there for a period of one year. (ANI)