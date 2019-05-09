Heroics of hospital staff save 22 newborns in cyclone-hit Odisha

[India], May 9 (ANI): A heartwarming story has come out of cyclone-battered Odisha which is certain to make one smile with relief. The heroics of staff at a hospital in Bhubaneswar saved 22 newborns from the onslaught of severe cyclonic storm Fani, which caused massive destruction in coastal areas of the state after it made landfall on May 3.

A statement by the state's Health Department detailed how those present on duty at the Capital Hospital shielded the babies and shifted them to safety as the ceiling over them crackled, unable to take thy cyclone's impact.

"At about 12.30 noon on May 3, the SNCU (Sick and New Born Care Unit) of Capital Hospital was ravaged badly due to the very strong winds. The ceiling and the electric fittings and gadgets started cracking and falling down. At that time, a total of 22 babies were admitted in the SNCU. 7 staff nurses, 2 attendants along with 2 medical officers were present on duty at that time", read the release. The newborns were shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) located at the ground floor of the hospital. They also disconnected the electrical equipment in a timely manner to avoid the risk of short circuit. Cyclone Fani hit the coast of Odisha in the beginning of this month and caused huge loss of property apart from killing 41 people in separate incidence across coastal areas. (ANI)