Heroin worth Rs 12 cr seized from Nigerian national in Gurugram

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): Effecting the biggest ever seizure of heroin this year, the Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police has arrested a Nigerian national from DLF here and recovered 3.2 kg heroin from his possession. The value of the seized drug in the international market is around Rs 12 crore.

Stating this in a statement, a spokesman of the Haryana Police Department said that arrested accused has been identified as Taraour Ahmed, a resident of Nigeria. Currently residing in Delhi, he was arrested following a tip-off by a team of STF Hisar from Sikandarpur Metro Station area in Gurugram.

Divulging the details about the seizure, he said that an STF team, which was present in Gurugram, got secret information about drug smuggling. On getting information, police team immediately rushed at Sikandarpur metro station, DLF-2 area where it spotted a suspicious person with scooty at a street in front of metro station gate. After seeing police, accused suddenly started scooty in a hurry. The police team immediately nabbed him. When searched, 3.2 kg heroin was recovered from his possession hidden in scooty. A case under relevant sections of NDPS Act was registered against him at DLF-2 Police Station, Gurugram. "The accused would be taken on police remand by producing him in the Court so that the name of supplier involved in this racket of drug peddling could be unearthed," he said. (ANI)