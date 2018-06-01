High alert after 20 terrorists sneak into Jammu-Kashmir

Srinagar: Security forces in Jammu-Kashmir have been put on a high alert following reports of large scale infiltration of terrorists in the Valley from across the Line of Control, officials said on Friday.

There are reports of infiltration of over 20 terrorists into Kashmir from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir recently, the officials said.

They said most of the terrorists are believed to be affiliated to Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit headed by Maulana Masood Azhar.

The security grid is apprehending a spike in terrorist attacks in the state, particularly in the Valley, the officials said.

The security forces have been asked to remain on a high alert and maintain vigil around sensitive security installations across the state, they said. The officials said it is rare for such a large number of terrorists to infiltrate in one go and indicated the desperation of their handlers across the LoC to keep the Kashmir pot boiling. The officials said it is rare for such a large number of terrorists to infiltrate in one go and indicated the desperation of their handlers across the LoC to keep the Kashmir pot boiling.