High drama as prisoner demands suspension of policeman

[India], Mar. 12(ANI): A prisoner climbed on a high-tension electric pole here on Monday and demanded action against a policeman who had registered a case of murder against him.

According to Cherapally Deputy Superintendent (Central Prison) Dashrath, prisoner Mohammad Khaja Pasha, who is serving a life term, demanded suspension of Sub-Inspector Nagaraju of Shankarpally police station.

The incident took place at about 9:30am.

Ten days ago, the high court of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh had given life imprisonment punishment to Pasha due to which he was mentally disturbed and today he climbed onto the pole and created drama for nearly three hours.

He was finally rescued with the help of the fire brigade team and sent back to jail. (ANI)