High level committee approves additional central assistance to four states

[India], February 28 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday chaired a high-level committee meeting for Central assistance and approved combined additional assistance of Rs 1604.15 crore to Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Jharkhand and Rajasthan.

The high-level committee chaired by Singh approved the additional Central assistance from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to Andhra Pradesh (cyclonic storm ‘Phethai’) of Rs 82.65 crore, Manipur (floods/ landslides) of Rs 42.46 crore, Jharkhand (drought) of Rs. 272.42 crore and Rajasthan (drought) of Rs. 1206.62 crore.

The meeting was held to consider the additional central assistance to these four states, which were affected by floods, landslides and cyclone Phethai and drought (kharif) during 2018-19. The Union Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley, Union Minister for Agriculture, Radha Mohan Singh and senior officers of the ministries of Home Affairs, Finance, Agriculture and NITI Aayog were present during the meeting. (ANI)