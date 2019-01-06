High-level committee set up to implement Clause 6 of Assam Accord

[India], Jan 6 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has formed a nine-member high-level committee to look into the implementation of Clause 6 of Assam Accord.

Headed by retired IAS officer MP Bezbarauah, the committee includes former president of Assam Sahitya Sabha Dr Nagen Saikia, former editor of The Sentinel Dhiren, Bezbaruah among others.

The committee will examine the effectiveness of actions taken since 1985 to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

According to an official notification issued by the MHA on Saturday, the panel will also hold discussions with various stakeholders including social organisations, legal and constitutional experts, eminent persons from the field of art, culture and literature, conservationists, economists, linguists and sociologists.

"The committee will assess the appropriate level of reservation of seats in Assam Legislative Assembly and local bodies for the Assamese people. The committee will also suggest measures to be taken to protect Assamese and other indigenous languages of Assam," the MHA notification reads. The panel will also recommend the appropriate level of reservations in employment under the Assam government for the Assamese people. "The committee may suggest any other measures as may be necessary to protect, preserve and promote cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people," the Ministry stated. The committee will submit its reports within six months and the Assam government will provide the necessary administrative and logistic support to the panel. The Assam Accord was signed on August 15, 1985. Clause 6 of the Accord states that the constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards, as may be appropriate, shall be provided to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people. (ANI)