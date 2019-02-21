High level committee to probe Tejashwi Yadav's expenditure on his bungalow: Bihar Minister

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): Bihar Minister of Building Construction Maheshwar Hazari has assured a thorough investigation into the money spent by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on his bungalow, which is allegedly as lavish as a seven-star resort.

Hazari said that the matter will be investigated through a high-level committee as the government's money cannot be used wrongly.

"We can use only 6 lakh rupees in five years (on infrastructure). Earlier it was only Rs 3 lakh. If it is more than 3 lakh rupees then it means either he has used his own money or if the department has spent then it would be a punishable offence," he said on Wednesday.

He added, "We will get it investigated through a high-level committee. This is government's money, it cannot be used wrongly." It has been alleged that Tejashwi Yadav has been splurging money on the bungalow which may not have cost him less than Rs 5 crore. The bungalow was re-allotted to present Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi in 2017 after the JD (U) formed a coalition with the BJP. (ANI)