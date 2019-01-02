High-level committee to suggest ways to implement 'Assam Accord'

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the constitution of a high-level committee that will recommend ways and means to the Centre for effective implementation of the 'Assam Accord' inked in August 1985.

The high-level committee will also recommend the quantum of reservation in the state government jobs and in Assam Legislative Assembly.

"On August 15, 1985, the Assam Accord was signed among the Government of India, Assam government and All Assam Students Union (AASU). But the irony is that even after 35 years the Accord was signed, it has never been effectively or fully implemented," Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh told media persons.

The committee is meant to suggest constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards for the protection, preservation, and promotion of the cultural, social, and linguistic heritage of the people of Assam, in the Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. Singh said that the committee will have a discussion with all stakeholders and the composition and terms of reference of the committee would be decided very soon by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The Cabinet has also approved many longstanding demands of the Bodo community. It also approved 'The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2018' for revision in the list of Scheduled Tribes of Arunachal Pradesh. In July last year, the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) left out nearly 40 lakh people in Assam incorporating names of 2.89 crore people out of 3.29 crore applicants. The list has been updated for the first time since 1951, to account for illegal migration from nearby Bangladesh. Then, Union Minister Singh had said that the NRC draft was published in accordance with the provisions of the Assam Accord. (ANI)