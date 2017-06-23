High time for Kashmiris to repel militancy, say experts

[India], June 23 (ANI): The lynching of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammed Ayub Pandith in Srinagar prompted defence experts to unanimously demand that the people of Jammu and Kashmir repel militancy and combat terrorism head on.

One of the experts, Sunil Deshpande, told ANI, "It is shocking and should be condemned by everyone. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are killing their own people. His son fainted when he saw his father's body. His daughter studying in Bangladesh came on leave to celebrate Eid with her father."

Another expert S R Sinho said, "It's a shame for the Kashmiri government and our government too, that officers on duty are being killed and tortured. The other day, six policemen were kidnapped, tortured and killed. A similar case doesn't happen in Russia or Israel." Sinho said the act is a human right violation and it is high time that the country's leadership wakes up. Pandith was lynched by a violent mob in Srinagar for allegedly making a video of locals indulging in acts of stone pelting and for firing his pistol and injuring three persons. (ANI)