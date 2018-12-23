High time Imran Khan learns about minority rights from India: Owaisi

[India], Dec 23 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday gave a piece of strong-worded advise to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan over former's recent comments on minority rights in India.

Owaisi asked Khan to borrow some leaves of wisdom from India, specifically about "inclusive politics and minority rights".

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi stated, "According to the Pakistani Constitution, only a Muslim is qualified to be President. India has seen multiple Presidents from oppressed communities. It's high time Khan Sahab learns something from us about inclusive politics and minority rights."

Khan on Saturday has said that giving equal rights to the religious minorities is cornerstone of the vision of Pakistan's founding father and that the country will show the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi how to treat these groups, the Express Tribune reported. (ANI)