[India], May 16 (ANI): At least two children were killed and 11 injured after a high voltage wire fell and came in contact with a school van in Bihar's Baniapur town on Wednesday.

Three students are said to be critical, while the others have been admitted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The incident took place when the children were on their way to school.

The driver of the van is also injured. Further details awaited. (ANI)