Highlights: PM Modi addresses Defence Expo 2018 in Chennai

Chennai: Prime Minster Narendra Modi inaugurated the 10th edition of Defence Expo in Chennai.
The expo, attended by over 670 exhibitors, including 150 from abroad, showcased India's capability in the export of defence systems and components.
However, he was greeted with black flags and black balloons upon his arrival in Chennai.
The protestors, who have been expressing their rage against the Centre for not constituting the Cauvery Management Board (CMB), reached the airport in Alandur area to protest against the Prime Minister's arrival to the city.
The black flag protests was organised by some opposition parties and Tamil outfits of the state. The idea was poposed by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president MK Stalin.
However, before Prime Minister Modi touched down in Chennai, some of the demonstrators, including Thamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader Velmurugan, were detained.
Defence Expo speech highlights:
. 'I am very happy to be here in the land of the great Cholas who established India's historical civilization links through trade & education'
2. 'Wonderful to see that more than 500 Indian companies & over 150 foreign companies are here. More than 40 countries have sent their official delegations as we'
3. 'Our commitment to peace is as strong as our commitment to protecting our people & our territory. '
4. 'We've not only taken bold action to meet our immediate critical requirements, but have also initiated a new process to procure 110 fighter aircrafts'