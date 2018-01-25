Highlights: President Kovind addresses nation on Republic Day eve

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind in addressing to the nation ahead of the 69th Republic Day. The broadcast of the President's address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by a broadcast in regional languages on the regional channels of Doordarshan.
Here's the full text:
Full text of the address of the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, on the eve of the 69th Republic Day
English: https://t.co/GX4ggU6arb
Hindi: https://t.co/J4JTAfyEWZ— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 25, 2018 Highlights of President Kovind's speech on Republic Day eve:
- A disciplined and morally upright nation is built by disciplined and morally upright institutions. Institutions that maintain the integrity, discipline and limits of their functioning, without compromising on excellence
- Our country will turn 70 in 2020. These are special occasions and we must strive to build a better India, an India that will reach its deserved pedestal in the 21st century
- Our Republic cannot be satisfied without meeting basic needs and essential dignity of less well-off citizens; It is sacred obligation to eliminate the curse of poverty in the shortest possible time
- This is a day to remember with gratitude the enormous efforts and sacrifices of millions of freedom fighters whose blood and sweat gave us Independence and created our Republic. Above all, this is a day to cherish our republican values
- A Republic is its people. Citizens do not just make up and preserve a Republic; they are its ultimate stakeholders and in fact pillars. Each one of us is a pillar – the soldier who defends our Republic; the farmer who feeds our Republic.
- It was with the framing and adoption of the Constitution – and the birth of the Republic of India – that we truly achieved the ethic of equality among all citizens, irrespective of religion, region or community.