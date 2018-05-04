Hike in petrol prices not restricted to one state: Dharmendra Pradhan

[India], May 04 (ANI): Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said the hike in the petrol prices is not restricted to one state.

He also said the issue has been sent to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, which will take the decision.

"The rise in petrol prices is not restricted to one state. The issue has been sent to GST Council which will take the decision eventually. I appeal to the council to bring this matter under it," he said.

Earlier, Pradhan blamed the international market for the hike in the prices of petroleum products.

The Union Minister also said the government has to bring petroleum products under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) net. The public in parts of India has blamed and urged the central government to come up with a plan to tackle the problem of ever-rising fuel prices, as petrol price is hovering over four-year peak and diesel is at an all-time high. They said the government must come up with a plan such as carpooling policy or decreasing the excise duty on fuel so that they do not suffer due to hike in petrol and diesel prices in the international market. (ANI)