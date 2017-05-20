Hill town to smart city: The story of Dharamsala

[India], May 20 (ANI): Picturesque locations, serene atmosphere and a favourite for tourists from across the globe; this is Dharamsala as we know it. However, in an attempt to enhance development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now taken it under the bandwagon of his Smart City Mission and will be revamped completely.

This hill town with over 11,000 households has started its journey to become a smart city and is being viewed as one of the biggest achievements for Himachal Pradesh.

"The Centre has issued Rs. 1.9 crore and the State Government has issued Rs. 2.3 crore. The Smart City project would help to provide better infrastructure like roads, parking, water supply, sewerage and drainage. We are developing roads, parks, solar streetlights, smart parking and waste disposal arrangements, in addition to enabling free WiFi. Developments are currently underway," Deputy Mayor of Dharamsala Municipal Corporation Davender Jaggi told ANI.

The Smart City Project is an urban renewal and retrofitting programme by the Government of India with a mission to develop 109 cities across the country. Dharamsala is divided in two parts. The upper part includes Mcleodganj, Bhagsunaag, Naddi and so on whereas the lower part includes Kotwali bazar, Kachahari Adda, Dari and Sidhbari, to name a few. Mcleodganj is now known worldwide for the abode of the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. It was named after Sir Donald Mcleod, the former Governor of the British province. Apart from being a tourist hub, the international cricket stadium has also given the town a position on the global map. (ANI)