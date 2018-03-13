Hillary Clinton arrives in Rajasthan

New Delhi: Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrived in Rajasthan's Jodhpur city on Tuesday, the last day of her four-day visit to India.

She is scheduled to visit Umaid Bhawan Palace and Mehrangarh Fort respectively.

Clinton also visited the Jahaz Mahal in Mandu city of Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. She then interacted with children of a local school in Maheshwar in Khargone district of the state.

She also paid a visit where the famous Maheshwari sarees are woven and took a boat ride on the banks of Narmada River.

Clinton landed at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport in Indore on Sunday, a day after attending a media conclave in Mumbai on Saturday. In 2016 US presidential elections, Clinton, who was the Democratic presidential nominee, was defeated by Republican rival and current US President Donald Trump.