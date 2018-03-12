Hillary Clinton's MP trip begins: Starts off by visiting Jahaz Mahal

[India], Mar. 12 (ANI): Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who is on a three-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, visited the Jahaz Mahal in Dhar's Mandu on Monday.

Clinton is on a visit to the state from 11-13 March. She landed at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport on Sunday in a private plane, amidst tight security.

According to reports, Clinton will start off her first day by visiting Mandu.

Next, she would return to Maheshwar in the evening and interact with children of a local school before halting for the night at the holy town.

She will also visit the place where the famous Maheshwari sarees are weaved, followed by a boat ride on the Narmada. The former US Secretary of State is in Maheshwar at the invitation of Richard Holkar, scion of the erstwhile Holkar kingdom. According to reports, elaborate security arrangements have been made during the former first lady's visit. (ANI)