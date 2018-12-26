Himachal: 1 killed, 25 injured after bus plunges into gorge

[India], Dec 26 (ANI): One person got killed where as many as 25 people were injured after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus rolled down the hill into to a deep gorge here on Wednesday.

The accident occurred at Jamli area of the district.

According to Police, the rescue operation was initiated without delay and those injured were taken to the nearby hospital for treatment.

The bus has plunged into a 50-feet deep gorge informed the district Police.

"The injured persons were rushed to district hospital at Bilaspur while rescue operation by authorities is still ongoing," said Ashok Kumar Superintendent of Police (SP) Bilaspur.

More details awaited. (ANI)