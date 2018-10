[India], Oct 11 (ANI): At least three people died and 10 others were injured after a minibus carrying 14 people traveling from Kasumpti, Shimla to Rohru met with an accident.

The incident took place on the bridge near Chhaila Bazar around 7.30 pm on Wednesday.

Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj's brother Nitya Nand also died in the mishap.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. (ANI)