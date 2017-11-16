Himachal Assembly Elections 2017: Complete list of MLAs in office

The Congress and the BJP left no stone unturned in a bid to going all out to woo voters for the now-concluded assembly elections to the 68-member Vidhan Sabha. The elections were held on November 9. Despite independent candidates entering the fray, the Himachal polls were mainly about traditional rivals -- the Congress versus the BJP.
As per official records, more women exercised their franchise than men in Himachal Pradesh which recorded its highest turnout in Assembly polls at 74.61 per cent. Poll results will be announced on December 18. Here's a quick look at the 68-member list of the state assembly.
|
Assembly Constituency
|
Sitting MLA Name
|
Party
|
Anni
|
Khub Ram
|
Indian National Congress
|
Arki
|
Govind Ram Sharma
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Baijnath
|
Kishori Lal
|
Indian National Congress
|
Balh
|
Prakash Chaudhary
|
Indian National Congress
|
Banjar
|
Karan Singh
|
Indian National Congress
|
Barsar
|
Inder Dutt Lakhanpal
|
Indian National Congress
|
Bharmour
|
Thakur Singh Bharmouri
|
Indian National Congress
|
Bhattiyat
|
Bikram Singh Jaryal
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Bhoranj
|
Ishwar Dass Dhiman
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Bilaspur
|
Bumber Thakur
|
Indian National Congress
|
Chamba
|
B. K. Chauhan
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Chintpurni
|
Kuldip Kumar
|
Indian National Congress
|
Chopal
|
Balbir Singh Verma
|
Ind
|
Churah
|
Hans Raj
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Dalhousie
|
Asha Kumari
|
Indian National Congress
|
Darang
|
Kaul Singh
|
Indian National Congress
|
Dehra
|
Ravinder Singh
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Dharampur
|
Mahender Singh
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Dharamsala
|
Sudhir Sharma
|
Indian National Congress
|
Doon
|
Ram Kumar
|
Indian National Congress
|
Fatehpur
|
Sujan Singh Pathania
|
Indian National Congress
|
Gagret
|
Rakesh Kalia
|
Indian National Congress
|
Ghumarwin
|
Rajesh Dharmani
|
Indian National Congress
|
Hamirpur
|
Prem Kumar Dhumal
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Haroli
|
Mukesh Agnihotri
|
Indian National Congress
|
Indora
|
Manohar Dhiman
|
Ind
|
Jaisinghpur
|
Yadvinder Goma
|
Indian National Congress
|
Jaswan-Pragpur
|
Bikram Singh
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Jawalamukhi
|
Sanjay Rattan
|
Indian National Congress
|
Jawali
|
Neeraj Bharti
|
Indian National Congress
|
Jhanduta
|
Rikhi Ram Kondal
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Joginder Nagar
|
Gulab Singh Thakur
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Jubbal-Kotkhai
|
Rohit Thakur
|
Indian National Congress
|
Kangra
|
Pawan Kajal
|
Ind
|
Karsog
|
Mansa Ram
|
Indian National Congress
|
Kasauli
|
Rajiv Saizal
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Kasumpti
|
Anirudh Singh
|
Indian National Congress
|
Kinnaur
|
Jagat Singh Negi
|
Indian National Congress
|
Kullu
|
Maheshwar Singh
|
Hlp
|
Kutlehar
|
Virender Kanwar
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Lahaul and Spiti
|
Ravi Thakur
|
Indian National Congress
|
Manali
|
Govind Singh Thakur
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Mandi
|
Anil Kumar
|
Indian National Congress
|
Nachan
|
Vinod Kumar
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Nadaun
|
Vijay Agnihotri
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Nagrota
|
G.S. Bali
|
Indian National Congress
|
Nahan
|
Rajeev Bindal
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Nalagarh
|
Krishan Lal Thakur
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Nurpur
|
Ajay Mahajan
|
Indian National Congress
|
Pachhad
|
Suresh Kumar
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Palampur
|
Brij Behari Lal Butail
|
Indian National Congress
|
Paonta Sahib
|
Kirnesh Jung
|
Ind
|
Rampur
|
Nand Lal
|
Indian National Congress
|
Rohru
|
Mohan Lal Brakta
|
Indian National Congress
|
Sarkaghat
|
Inder Singh
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Seraj
|
Jai Ram Thakur
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Shahpur
|
Sarveen
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Shillai
|
Baldev Singh Tomar
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Shimla
|
Suresh Bhardwaj
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Shimla Rural
|
Virbhadra Singh
|
Indian National Congress
|
Solan
|
Dhani Ram Shandil
|
Indian National Congress
|
Sri Naina Deviji
|
Randhir Sharma
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Sri Renukaji
|
Vinay Kumar
|
Indian National Congress
|
Sujanpur
|
Rajinder Singh
|
Ind
|
Sullah
|
Jagjiwan Paul
|
Indian National Congress
|
Sundernagar
|
Sohan Lal
|
Indian National Congress
|
Theog
|
Vidya
|
Indian National Congress
|
Una
|
Sat Pal Singh Satti
|
Bharatiya Janata Party