Himachal Assembly Elections 2017: Complete list of MLAs in office

Last Updated: Thu, Nov 16, 2017 15:19 hrs
The Congress and the BJP left no stone unturned in a bid to going all out to woo voters for the now-concluded assembly elections to the 68-member Vidhan Sabha. The elections were held on November 9. Despite independent candidates entering the fray, the Himachal polls were mainly about traditional rivals -- the Congress versus the BJP.

As per official records, more women exercised their franchise than men in Himachal Pradesh which recorded its highest turnout in Assembly polls at 74.61 per cent. Poll results will be announced on December 18. Here's a quick look at the 68-member list of the state assembly.

Assembly Constituency

Sitting MLA Name

Party

Anni

Khub Ram

Indian National Congress

Arki

Govind Ram Sharma

Bharatiya Janata Party

Baijnath

Kishori Lal

Indian National Congress

Balh

Prakash Chaudhary

Indian National Congress

Banjar

Karan Singh

Indian National Congress

Barsar

Inder Dutt Lakhanpal

Indian National Congress

Bharmour

Thakur Singh Bharmouri

Indian National Congress

Bhattiyat

Bikram Singh Jaryal

Bharatiya Janata Party

Bhoranj

Ishwar Dass Dhiman

Bharatiya Janata Party

Bilaspur

Bumber Thakur

Indian National Congress

Chamba

B. K. Chauhan

Bharatiya Janata Party

Chintpurni

Kuldip Kumar

Indian National Congress

Chopal

Balbir Singh Verma

Ind

Churah

Hans Raj

Bharatiya Janata Party

Dalhousie

Asha Kumari

Indian National Congress

Darang

Kaul Singh

Indian National Congress

Dehra

Ravinder Singh

Bharatiya Janata Party

Dharampur

Mahender Singh

Bharatiya Janata Party

Dharamsala

Sudhir Sharma

Indian National Congress

Doon

Ram Kumar

Indian National Congress

Fatehpur

Sujan Singh Pathania

Indian National Congress

Gagret

Rakesh Kalia

Indian National Congress

Ghumarwin

Rajesh Dharmani

Indian National Congress

Hamirpur

Prem Kumar Dhumal

Bharatiya Janata Party

Haroli

Mukesh Agnihotri

Indian National Congress

Indora

Manohar Dhiman

Ind

Jaisinghpur

Yadvinder Goma

Indian National Congress

Jaswan-Pragpur

Bikram Singh

Bharatiya Janata Party

Jawalamukhi

Sanjay Rattan

Indian National Congress

Jawali

Neeraj Bharti

Indian National Congress

Jhanduta

Rikhi Ram Kondal

Bharatiya Janata Party

Joginder Nagar

Gulab Singh Thakur

Bharatiya Janata Party

Jubbal-Kotkhai

Rohit Thakur

Indian National Congress

Kangra

Pawan Kajal

Ind

Karsog

Mansa Ram

Indian National Congress

Kasauli

Rajiv Saizal

Bharatiya Janata Party

Kasumpti

Anirudh Singh

Indian National Congress

Kinnaur

Jagat Singh Negi

Indian National Congress

Kullu

Maheshwar Singh

Hlp

Kutlehar

Virender Kanwar

Bharatiya Janata Party

Lahaul and Spiti

Ravi Thakur

Indian National Congress

Manali

Govind Singh Thakur

Bharatiya Janata Party

Mandi

Anil Kumar

Indian National Congress

Nachan

Vinod Kumar

Bharatiya Janata Party

Nadaun

Vijay Agnihotri

Bharatiya Janata Party

Nagrota

G.S. Bali

Indian National Congress

Nahan

Rajeev Bindal

Bharatiya Janata Party

Nalagarh

Krishan Lal Thakur

Bharatiya Janata Party

Nurpur

Ajay Mahajan

Indian National Congress

Pachhad

Suresh Kumar

Bharatiya Janata Party

Palampur

Brij Behari Lal Butail

Indian National Congress

Paonta Sahib

Kirnesh Jung

Ind

Rampur

Nand Lal

Indian National Congress

Rohru

Mohan Lal Brakta

Indian National Congress

Sarkaghat

Inder Singh

Bharatiya Janata Party

Seraj

Jai Ram Thakur

Bharatiya Janata Party

Shahpur

Sarveen

Bharatiya Janata Party

Shillai

Baldev Singh Tomar

Bharatiya Janata Party

Shimla

Suresh Bhardwaj

Bharatiya Janata Party

Shimla Rural

Virbhadra Singh

Indian National Congress

Solan

Dhani Ram Shandil

Indian National Congress

Sri Naina Deviji

Randhir Sharma

Bharatiya Janata Party

Sri Renukaji

Vinay Kumar

Indian National Congress

Sujanpur

Rajinder Singh

Ind

Sullah

Jagjiwan Paul

Indian National Congress

Sundernagar

Sohan Lal

Indian National Congress

Theog

Vidya

Indian National Congress

Una

Sat Pal Singh Satti

Bharatiya Janata Party

 



