Himachal Assembly Elections 2017: Complete list of MLAs in office

The Congress and the BJP left no stone unturned in a bid to going all out to woo voters for the now-concluded assembly elections to the 68-member Vidhan Sabha. The elections were held on November 9. Despite independent candidates entering the fray, the Himachal polls were mainly about traditional rivals -- the Congress versus the BJP.

As per official records, more women exercised their franchise than men in Himachal Pradesh which recorded its highest turnout in Assembly polls at 74.61 per cent. Poll results will be announced on December 18. Here's a quick look at the 68-member list of the state assembly.

Assembly Constituency Sitting MLA Name Party Anni Khub Ram Indian National Congress Arki Govind Ram Sharma Bharatiya Janata Party Baijnath Kishori Lal Indian National Congress Balh Prakash Chaudhary Indian National Congress Banjar Karan Singh Indian National Congress Barsar Inder Dutt Lakhanpal Indian National Congress Bharmour Thakur Singh Bharmouri Indian National Congress Bhattiyat Bikram Singh Jaryal Bharatiya Janata Party Bhoranj Ishwar Dass Dhiman Bharatiya Janata Party Bilaspur Bumber Thakur Indian National Congress Chamba B. K. Chauhan Bharatiya Janata Party Chintpurni Kuldip Kumar Indian National Congress Chopal Balbir Singh Verma Ind Churah Hans Raj Bharatiya Janata Party Dalhousie Asha Kumari Indian National Congress Darang Kaul Singh Indian National Congress Dehra Ravinder Singh Bharatiya Janata Party Dharampur Mahender Singh Bharatiya Janata Party Dharamsala Sudhir Sharma Indian National Congress Doon Ram Kumar Indian National Congress Fatehpur Sujan Singh Pathania Indian National Congress Gagret Rakesh Kalia Indian National Congress Ghumarwin Rajesh Dharmani Indian National Congress Hamirpur Prem Kumar Dhumal Bharatiya Janata Party Haroli Mukesh Agnihotri Indian National Congress Indora Manohar Dhiman Ind Jaisinghpur Yadvinder Goma Indian National Congress Jaswan-Pragpur Bikram Singh Bharatiya Janata Party Jawalamukhi Sanjay Rattan Indian National Congress Jawali Neeraj Bharti Indian National Congress Jhanduta Rikhi Ram Kondal Bharatiya Janata Party Joginder Nagar Gulab Singh Thakur Bharatiya Janata Party Jubbal-Kotkhai Rohit Thakur Indian National Congress Kangra Pawan Kajal Ind Karsog Mansa Ram Indian National Congress Kasauli Rajiv Saizal Bharatiya Janata Party Kasumpti Anirudh Singh Indian National Congress Kinnaur Jagat Singh Negi Indian National Congress Kullu Maheshwar Singh Hlp Kutlehar Virender Kanwar Bharatiya Janata Party Lahaul and Spiti Ravi Thakur Indian National Congress Manali Govind Singh Thakur Bharatiya Janata Party Mandi Anil Kumar Indian National Congress Nachan Vinod Kumar Bharatiya Janata Party Nadaun Vijay Agnihotri Bharatiya Janata Party Nagrota G.S. Bali Indian National Congress Nahan Rajeev Bindal Bharatiya Janata Party Nalagarh Krishan Lal Thakur Bharatiya Janata Party Nurpur Ajay Mahajan Indian National Congress Pachhad Suresh Kumar Bharatiya Janata Party Palampur Brij Behari Lal Butail Indian National Congress Paonta Sahib Kirnesh Jung Ind Rampur Nand Lal Indian National Congress Rohru Mohan Lal Brakta Indian National Congress Sarkaghat Inder Singh Bharatiya Janata Party Seraj Jai Ram Thakur Bharatiya Janata Party Shahpur Sarveen Bharatiya Janata Party Shillai Baldev Singh Tomar Bharatiya Janata Party Shimla Suresh Bhardwaj Bharatiya Janata Party Shimla Rural Virbhadra Singh Indian National Congress Solan Dhani Ram Shandil Indian National Congress Sri Naina Deviji Randhir Sharma Bharatiya Janata Party Sri Renukaji Vinay Kumar Indian National Congress Sujanpur Rajinder Singh Ind Sullah Jagjiwan Paul Indian National Congress Sundernagar Sohan Lal Indian National Congress Theog Vidya Indian National Congress Una Sat Pal Singh Satti Bharatiya Janata Party