Himachal assembly elections 2017: Virbhadra resigns as CM

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh tendered his resignation to Governor Acharya Devvrat today, a day after his Congress party suffered a drubbing in the assembly polls.The governor accepted the resignation and asked Singh and his cabinet to continue in office till a new government was formed. Faced with a strong anti-incumbency wave, the Congress managed to bag only 21 seats in the 68-member assembly. The BJP won the polls by sweeping 44 seats.
The CPI-M bagged one seat while two seats were won by Independent candidates. A scion of the Rampur-Bushahr royal family, Singh, 83, won for the eighth time in a state Assembly election from Arki, defeating Rattan Singh Pal of the BJP by a margin of 6,051 votes. Singh began his political journey at an early age and became the youngest Lok Sabha member in 1962.