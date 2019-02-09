Himachal budget reduces power tariff for farmers, provides 10 pc reservation to General Category poor

[India], Feb 9 (ANI): In a bid to woo the farming community ahead of the General Elections, Himachal Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday announced to reduce power tariff from 75 paise to 50 paise per unit for irrigation.

"We have also decided to provide 10 per cent reservation in employment and educational institutions to economically weaker sections of the general category," said Chief Minister Thakur while presenting the state budget for 2019-20.

He also announced a hike in social security pension from the present Rs 750 to Rs 850, and from Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,500 for the benefit of more than 5 lakh people.

The budget for 2019-20 has an outlay of Rs 44,387.73 crore, up 7 per cent over the previous year's. Increasing financial assistance for affordable housing, he said Rs 20,000 will be given from the state resources over the existing grant of Rs 1.3 lakh for house construction. The subsidy for repair of houses under Mukhya Mantri Aawas Yojna has been increased to Rs 35,000. The budget increased daily wage increased by Rs 750 per month. Part-time wages will also be raised. One additional LPG refill cylinder will be provided free-of-cost to the beneficiaries of Himachal Grihani Suvidha Yojna and Ujjwala Yojna. Two lakh families will benefit as a result. For new Ujjwala beneficiaries, the state government will bear the cost of a cylinder, gas stove and gas pipe. For about 80,000 employees under the New Pension Scheme, the state government’s contribution of 10 per cent has been increased to 14 per cent. One lakh youth will be trained under the Skill Development Allowance Scheme. Thakur said state government will prudently manage existing liabilities and expenditure on account of new schemes in this year’s budget. "We will do our utmost to seek additional Central assistance to fund the state government’s priorities," he said. "The state has a vision of achieving sustainable social and economic development and intends to achieve most targets which aim at attaining an improved quality of life, elimination of poverty and inequality, better health and more livelihood opportunities," he said. Array * The budget for 2019-20 has an outlay of Rs 44,387.73 crore, up 7 per cent over the previous year's. * Hike in social security pension from Rs 750 to Rs 850 per month, and from Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,500 for the benefit of more than 5 lakh people. * The government to reduce power tariff from 75 paise to 50 paise per unit for irrigation. * The subsidy for repair of houses under Mukhya Mantri Aawas Yojna has been increased to Rs 35,000. * The daily wage increased by Rs 750 per month. * For about 80,000 employees under the New Pension Scheme, the state government’s contribution of 10 per cent increased to 14 per cent. * One lakh youth will be trained under the Skill Development Allowance Scheme. (ANI)