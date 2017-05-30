Himachal: CBI arrests two in bribery case

[India], May 30 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested Joint Director of Himachal Pradesh Industries Department Tilak Raj Sharma and Ashok Rana in a bribery case of Rs. five lakh.

Accused Tilak Raj Sharma has been arrested from Sector 8 Chandigarh, along with Rs. 3.5 lakh yesterday, where Sharma had asked Rs. 10 lakh from a company set up in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

A case has been registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)