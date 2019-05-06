Himachal CEO directs Kangra election officer to take action against Congress' Pawan Kajal

[India], May 6 (ANI): Himachal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Devesh Kumar on Monday issued a direction to the Kangra Election Officer regarding a violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by Congress candidate Pawan Kajal in the parliamentary constituency.

Election printing material pertaining to Kajal was seized by the flying squad of the Election Commission (EC) and the matter was forwarded by the Kangra district officer to the State Election Commission on May 3.

The CEO urged him to take "prompt action" against the offender.

"If any case of publication of election pamphlets, posters in violation of the provisions of the section 127A of the Representation of People Act (RPA), 1951, is brought to your notice, initiate prompt action against the candidate. Such cases must be pursued vigorously in the courts concerned." Kumar said. Single-phase polls in Himachal Pradesh will take place on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI)