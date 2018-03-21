Himachal CM announced ex gratia for Mosul victms

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday announced Rs 400,000 each to the next of kin of four people belonging to the state who were abducted by the ISIS in Iraq's Mosul in 2014 and subsequently killed.

Expressing condolences, Thakur, who talked to family members on the phone, said the state government was with them at the hour of distress.

Out of four Himachalis, three belonged to Kangra district, while one was from Mandi district.

Thakur said the tragedy was not only unfortunate but also an inhumane act of brutality which should be condemned by one and all.