Himachal CM announces ex-gratia of 15 lakh to jawan Kuldeep Rai's kin

[India], Jan 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday announced compensation of Rupees 15 lakh for the next of kin of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan Kuldeep Rai, who lost his life in Pulwama terror attack.

"We have announced compensation of Rs 15 lakh for the next of kin of CRPF jawan Kuldeep Rai who lost his life in Pulwama terror attack. I will try to meet the jawan's family too," he told ANI.

Five jawans lost their lives after terrorists stormed a training centre in Pulwama district in the wee hours of Sunday.

The terrorists first lobbed grenades and then began indiscriminate firing and entered the training centre in Awantipora. Three terrorists were also killed. In another incident yesterday, a soldier lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector. The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked firing on Indian Army posts in the early hours wherein the Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively.(ANI)