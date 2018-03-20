Himachal CM condoles deaths of 39 Indians in Iraq

[India], Mar 20 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday expressed condolence to the families of 39 Indians, who were killed in Iraq by the Islamic State (IS).

The 39 persons, most of whom hailed from Punjab, were working on projects near Mosul when they were kidnapped during their evacuation in 2014.

Thakur took to Twitter and said, "We express our sympathies to families of all 39 Indians who were killed in Iraq's Mosul. There were four people from Himachal Pradesh among them. The State government stands with the affected families: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister".

Earlier in the day, Congress President Rahul Gandhi also expressed his deepest condolence to the families of 39 Indians. External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj earlier today informed that all the 39 Indians, who went missing in Mosul in the year 2014, were killed by the dreaded terror outfit Islamic State (IS).(ANI)