Himachal CM reviews arrangements for Jan Aabhar Rally

[India], Dec 25 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday reviewed the arrangements for the preparation of 'Jan Aabhar Rally' and directed for making proper arrangements to make the rally successful, adding that there should be minimum inconvenience to the general public.

The rally is scheduled to be held at Dharamshala on December 27, marking the completion of one year in office of the present state government.

The Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister directed the officers to ensure that exhibitions displayed by different departments are informative and attractive. "The thrust should be on highlighting various ongoing projects in the state which are being executed with central assistance," Thakur said in a statement while chairing the meeting.

Thakur stressed that effective arrangements should be made to ensure adequate supply of drinking water and packed food for the beneficiaries invited to attend the rally. He added that a foolproof traffic plan should be prepared so that the general public does not face any inconvenience. Thakur further said that LCD and LED screens should be installed at strategic places besides the rally ground for best view of the public meeting. Chief Secretary BK Agarwal, Additional Chief Secretaries Dr. Shrikant Baldi and Nisha Singh, Principal Secretary JC Sharma, Secretary Education Dr. Arun Sharma, Secretaries, Heads of Departments and other senior administrative and police officers attended the meeting. (ANI)