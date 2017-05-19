Himachal CM says swine flu deaths 'common' in populated states

[India], May 19 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Friday stirred a hornet's nest by making a controversial statement on deaths caused due to swine flu.

"This keeps happening. This is usual. It happens where there is large number of population," Virbhadra told the media here.

A tourist from Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon died due to swine flu in Shimla.

Dr. Ramesh Chand, Medical Superintendent of the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) informed that Avinash Patil died due to swine flu.

This was the second death caused due to swine flu in Himachal Pradesh over one week. Last Thursday, a 65-year-old patient from Dehra in Kangra district reportedly died of swine flu.(ANI)