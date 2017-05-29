Himachal CM's LIC agent's bail plea to be heard today

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh's Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) agent Anand Chauhan's bail plea will be heard by a trial court today in Delhi in a disproportionate case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already filed a chargesheet against him in a disproportionate assets case.

On May 22, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, his wife Pratibha Singh and others appeared before a court in New Delhi and sought bail in a disproportionate assets case worth over Rs 10 crore.

Along with Singh, LIC agent Chauhan, his associate Chunni Lal, Joginder Singh Ghalta, Prem Raj, Lawan Kumar Roach, Vakamullah Chandrashekhar and Ram Prakash Bhatia were also summoned by the ED. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a chargesheet against Chauhan and accused him of investing Virbhadra Singh's "tainted" money of Rs. 5.14 crore in LIC policies purchased in Virbhadra's name and those of his family members, including wife Pratibha Singh. The Enforcement Directorate booked him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). A probe had allegedly found that Singh had accumulated assets worth Rs. 6.03 crore in his name and in the name of his family members, which were disproportionate to his known sources of income, during his tenure as the Union Steel Minister from 2009 to 2011. (ANI)