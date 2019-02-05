Himachal Disaster Management issues advisory for snow-bound districts post avalanche warning

[India], Feb 5 (ANI): Following the avalanche warning issued by the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE), Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) on Tuesday issued an advisory for the departments and the general public.

The SASE has issued a warning for snow and avalanche on February 5 and 6 in Kullu, Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti, Shimla, Kangra and Kinnaur districts.

A spokesperson of the state government said that the district administration/district disaster management authorities (DDMAs) have been advised to keep a close watch and monitor the situation in their areas regularly and take appropriate precautionary measures. They have been directed to keep search and rescue teams on standby and avoiding movement on slopes where avalanche warning has been issued.

They have been further directed to convey bad weather warning to all grass-root functionaries and local residents, advising the tourists and local people not to venture in snowbound areas. The concerned departments have been asked to keep a close watch on the National Highways and other roads and making plans for the evacuation of unprotected settlements on or near the avalanche paths. The general public has been advised to keep adequate stock of essential commodities and emergency medicines. He said that the departments have been asked to keep the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) – 1070 informed about any situation in the area. (ANI)