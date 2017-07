[India], July 4 (ANI): At least five people were killed and over 30 injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Mandi's Lamba Thach area of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

The injured have been taken to the Janjheli local hospital and an immediate treatment has been given to them.

All the passengers were from the Gohar area and were coming back after a family marriage. The bus was a private one.

The rescue operation is on and further details are awaited. (ANI)