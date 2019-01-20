Himachal govt to give compensation to sexual assault survivors

[India], Jan 20 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has decided to implement 'compensation scheme for women victims/survivors of sexual assault/other crimes-2018' to provide compensation to the women who had suffered loss, injury, as may be, as a result of the offence committed and thus required rehabilitation.

The decision was announced in a meeting held on Saturday under the chairmanship of state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Apart from this, many other decisions were also taken in the cabinet meeting.

Under this scheme, the amount of compensation would be provided to the victims under Women Victims Compensation Fund as decided by the State Legal Services Authority or District legal Authority. The compensation to the affected women to be provided ranges between Rs. two lakh to Rs. 10 lakh keeping the gravity of the crime.

The Cabinet has also decided to create new Division and Sub-Division of Irrigation and Public Health Department at Chontra in Mandi district along with creation and filling up of requisite posts.

It gave the approval to open one new Sub-Division and one new Section of Irrigation and Public Health Department at Shaat in Kullu district along-with creation and filling up of requisite posts.

It gave its nod to extend the validity period of Letter of Intent (LOI) and licenses BWH-2 and D-2A for setting up of a distillery at village Bhangla, Tehsil Nalagarh, district Solan in favour of M/s Kala Amb Distillery and Brewery Pvt. Ltd.

The Cabinet gave its approval to fill up 28 posts of Junior Office Assistant (IT) in the office of Deputy Commissioner, Sirmaur on a contract basis.

It decided to fill up four posts of Civil Judges in the establishment of Himachal Pradesh High Court through direct recruitment from Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

The Cabinet also gave its ex-post facto sanction to fill up eight posts of Block Development Officers in Rural Development Department through direct recruitment.

It decided to create and fill up five posts of Associate Professors and one post of Junior Resident in Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan in district Sirmaur for the smooth functioning of the college.

The Cabinet decided to fill up eight posts of various categories in Directorate of Energy through direct recruitment on contract basis.

The Cabinet also decided to declare Kotkhai Utsav of Shimla district, Mata Mansa Devi Mela of Dharampur in Solan district, Lohri Mela of Gram Panchayat Piplu in Dharampur of Mandi district as District level Fairs. (ANI)