Himachal govt urges locals to avoid visiting avalanche-prone slopes

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): Owing to a fresh spate of snowfall in various parts of the state, locals have been advised to avoid venturing near avalanche-prone slopes.

According to Snow & Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) Manali, people are advised to not to venture in avalanche-prone slopes which are still loaded with snow. This advisory has been issued for Shimla, Chamba, Lahaul- Spiti, Kullu and Kinnaur districts for January 28 and 29.

A spokesperson of the state government said the government is focusing on restoring electricity, water supply, and roads at the earliest. Additional Chief Secretary Revenue and Public Works Department Manisha Nanda is monitoring the situation on the directions of the Chief Minister. State/District Level Emergency Operation Centers are on high alert in the state, according to a note issued by the state government.

As per the Public Works Department, the total number of roads closed in the state are 413. Losses incurred are Rs. 69.22 crore which may increase after final assessment of loss and damage to the roads. 206 machines have been deployed for the restoration of roads. According to data provided by the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board, out of 1760 affected Distribution Transformers (DTRs), 1300 have been restored while the remaining 460 DTRs will be restored soon. A total of 362 water supply schemes have been affected by the snowfall and total loss assessed is more than Rs 6.86 crore. However, the number may rise as some of the areas are still inaccessible. 310 schemes have been restored and restoration of remaining schemes will be done within the next two days, the government said. Among the districts that received fresh snowfall on Sunday are Shimla, Kullu, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Sirmour, Kangra, Solan and Chamba. (ANI)