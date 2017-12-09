Himachal HC directs removal of encroachments on forest land

[India], December 09 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh high court on Friday directed the authorities to remove all encroachments on forest land exceeding five bighas.

The high court also directed the respondents to use drone not only to keep hawk eye on encroached areas but also to detect the cases of fresh encroachment.

It also made it clear that it would be "personal responsibility of officers and office bearers of Gram Panchayat, Gram Sabha, Panchayat Samiti, Zila Parishad and employees of the Forest, Revenue and Police Department to ensure orders passed are complied with in letter and spirit".

It also sought reports from the state government, the forest department and the deputy commissioners regarding recovery of undue profit made by the encroachers. The high court was hearing several petitions relating to encroachments on forest land. (ANI)